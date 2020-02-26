The global selloff is speeding up

Crude futures fall as low as $48.99, the lowest level in more than one year, on fears the coronavirus will destroy global oil demand.

S&P 500 futures accelerate their losses, falling 60 points in less than 1/2 hour as low as 3,091.

In a statement this morning, the U.S. Forces Korea raised its risk level to HIGH after a U.S. soldier in South Korea tested positive. South Korea reported 169 new patients today, bringing the total to 1,146, the biggest outbreak outside China.

Also this morning, the PBOC said it would deploy ¥300B of new re-lending quota to target smaller firms and ¥100B toward agricultural firms.