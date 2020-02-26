Coronavirus likely to cut Israel's GDP by 0.25% to 1%, says its finance ministry

At a meeting convened by Israel's finance minister, officials said that the coronavirus could cut Israel's GDP by 0.25% to 1% (source). The estimates do not include a "nightmare scenario" of a large-scale outbreak of the virus in Israel.

Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron said that "If the spread of the virus comes to a halt in the coming months, as in the basic assumption guiding the assessments of most of the international economic institutions, the total effect on the global economy is expected to be limited, with compensatory growth taking place in the coming quarters. If the crisis is prolonged and spreads to other countries, and especially if severe preventative measures are required in Israel, a more substantial effect is expected, the extent of which is difficult to assess at this stage."

Last week, Transportation Minister Bezalal Smotrich said that El Al Airlines (OTC:ELALY) had already lost $50 million due to the crisis (source).

Israel ETFsm, which include (NYSEARCA:EIS), (NYSEARCA:ISRA) and (NYSEARCA:ITEQ), have outperformed other non-US markets (NASDAQ:VXUS) over the last one and five years. See country ETF performance.