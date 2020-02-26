Selloff intensifies as virus fears deepen

The global equity selloff is intensifying as the CDC warned the coronavirus is "likely" to spread across the U.S. amid increasing deaths and confirmed cases outside of China - notably in Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea.

While it's hard to quantify the economic impact of the virus, investors are pricing in a slowdown in global growth, as a sea of red flashed across trading screens in Europe and Asia overnight.

Nearly 6.3% and an estimated $1.7T in value has also been wiped off the S&P 500 over the last two days, and U.S. futures are pointing to another decline of almost 1% at the open.