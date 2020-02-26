Stocks set to add to losses at the open

The global equity selloff is persisting for another day as the CDC warned the coronavirus is "likely" to spread across the U.S. amid increasing deaths and confirmed cases outside of China.

While it's hard to quantify the economic impact of the virus, investors are pricing in a slowdown in global growth, with a sea of red flashing across trading screens in Europe and Asia overnight.

Nearly 6.3% and an estimated $1.7T in value has also been wiped off the S&P 500 over the last two days, and U.S. futures are pointing to another decline of almost 1% at the open.