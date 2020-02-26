Surge in streaming lifts recorded-music sales

Streaming accounted for 80% of recorded-music sales in 2019, marking the industry's fourth consecutive year of growth, according to a report from the Recording Industry Association of America.

In fact, with revenue of $8.8B in 2019, streaming alone was larger than the entire U.S. recorded-music market in 2017.

That includes premium subscription services, like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon Music (NASDAQ:AMZN), ad-supported on-demand services, such as YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Spotify's ad-supported tier, and streaming radio services such as Pandora and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).