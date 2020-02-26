Lowe's -1% after guidance falls short

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) trades lower after reporting comparable sales growth of 2.5% for Q4 vs. +3.5% consensus. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business were up 2.6%.

"Our sales growth was driven almost entirely by our U.S. brick and mortar stores, supported by our investments in technology, store environment and the Pro business," says CEO Marvin Ellison.

Gross margin was 31.1% of sales vs. 31.5% consensus and 31.3% a year ago. Operating margin came in at 6.0% of sales vs. 6.8% consensus.

Looking ahead, Lowe's anticipates full-year revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.0% (implies revenue landing slightly below consensus) and EPS of $6.45 to $6.65 vs. $6.67 consensus.

Shares of Lowe's are down 1.28% premarket to $117.00.

