Wendy's tops comparable sales estimates

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reports comparable sales in North America rose +4.3% in Q4 to top the consensus expectation of +3.0%.

Systemwide sales were up 5.9% during the quarter as North America sales sales increased 5.7% and international sales rose 9.8%.

Restaurant margin fell 170 bps to 14.3% of sales during the quarter.

The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $83.4M vs. $86.0M consensus and $107.8M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Wendy's anticipates global systemwide sales of ~$12.0B to $12.5B, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $425M to to $435M vs. $432M consensus and EPS of $0.60 to $0.62 vs. $0.65 consensus. "Our focus remains on efficient, accelerated growth behind our three major growth pillars: entering the breakfast daypart, growing our digital business, and expanding our International footprint," says CEO Todd Penegor.

Shares of Wendy's are down 0.39% premarket to $22.87.

