Papa John's gains after earnings topper

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) reports systemwide North America comparable sales rose +3.5% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of +2.4%. Comparable sales were up 4.1% in the U.S.

Systemwide international comparable sales increased +2.4% during the quarter vs. +1.7% consensus.

Looking ahead, Papa John's sees full-year North America comparable sales growth of +2.5 to +5.0% and international comparable sales growth of +1.5 to +4.0%. EPS is seen landing in a range of $1.35 to $1.55 vs. $1.53 consensus. Net global unit growth of 100 to 140 units is anticipated.

Shares of Papa John's are up 0.80% premarket to $67.89.

