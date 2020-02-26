Organic sales fall at J.M. Smucker

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reports organic sales fell 2.0% in FQ3 vs. -2.1% consensus.

The sales drop was driven by reduced volume/mix in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment, primarily driven by the dog food category. Lower net price realization for the remaining segments was primarily driven by lower net pricing for coffee and peanut butter, which was mostly offset by favorable volume/mix for coffee and the Smucker's Uncrustables brand.

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income both fell 3% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company guides for FY20 revenue to be down ~3% and EPS of $8.10 to $8.30 vs. $8.15 consensus. Capital expenditures of $300M to $320M are anticipated.

Shares of SJM are flat in premarket action.

Previously: J. M. Smucker EPS beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (Feb. 26)