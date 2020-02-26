Vereit plans $1.0B-$1.3B of acquisitions in 2020

Vereit (NYSE:VER) sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of 64 cents-66 cents vs. consensus of 66 cents.

Guidance assumes same-store rental growth of 0.3%-0.8% and average occupancy above 98.0%.

Assumes $1.0B-$1.3B of acquisitions at an average cash cap rate of 6.5%-7.5%, $400M-$600M of industrial partnership acquisitions, and dispositions of $250M-$350M at an average cash cap rate of 6.5%-7.5%.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 16 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 15 cents and fell from 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 rental revenue of $305.4M vs. $299.3M consensus and $313.3M in the year-ago quarter.

During the year, net debt-to-normalized EBITDA decreased to 5.7x from 5.9x and preferred stock outstanding was reduced to $773.0M from $1.1B.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

Previously: VEREIT FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 26)