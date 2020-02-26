Middleby +3% after posting Q4 beat

Adjusted net earnings per share were $2.00 vs $1.87 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Commercial Foodservice Equipment +5.9%; Residential Kitchen Equipment +0.2%; Food Processing Equipment +2%.

"In the Commercial Foodservice Segment lower spending at our restaurant chain customers from reduced domestic location openings proved to be a continuing headwind. The impact of the coronavirus will bring an added uncertainty impacting the first half of 2020," said CEO Timothy FitzGerald.

"Despite the near term challenges, we are positioned to take advantage of current trends and longer term growth opportunities in areas such as food delivery, specialty beverage, ventless cooking and ghost kitchens, with unique and comprehensive products and solutions."