Fossil -11% after weak quarter

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) falls in early action after the company's Q4 sales tally misses even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Gross margin plunged to 43.3% of sales during the quarter vs. 53.0% a year ago. "The top line softness resulted in heightened promotional activity and an inventory write-down, which had a substantial impact on our gross margins and profitability in the quarter," notes Fossil CEO Kosta Kartsotis.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $61.5M vs. $102M consensus.

Looking ahead, Fossil sees full-year revenue falling between 11.5% and 4.5% to imply a range below the consensus mark of $2.15B. The outlook includes the company's current estimate of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

Shares of Fossil are down 11.44% premarket to $4.70.

Previously: Fossil EPS of -$0.06 (Feb. 26)