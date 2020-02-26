New Residential, Ocwen to transfer agency subservicing on $41.8B UPB

Under an agreement New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ), Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) PHH Mortgage will transfer the subservicing of ~$41.8B unpaid principal balance of agency MSRs, representing approximately 310,000 loans, to NewRez LLC.

Transfers are expected to take place during Q2 and Q3 of 2020.

Following the transfers, New Residential will continue to have a subservicing relationship with Ocwen related to the portfolio of non-agency loans currently subserviced by PHH.

New Residential will continue to own 4.3% of Ocwen’s common shares outstanding and does not intend to sell such shares in connection with this announcement.