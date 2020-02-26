Stratasys reports downside Q4

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) reports Q4 misses with a 10% Y/Y revenue decline.

Q4 adjusted gross margin was 52.4% compared to the 52.7% consensus.

EBITDA was $15.8M, down from $20.1M in last year's quarter.

SSYS used $3.4M of cash from operations during the quarter and ended the period with $321.8M in cash and equivalents.

The FY outlook includes revenue of $620-680M (consensus: $662.42M), EPS of $0.45-0.60 (consensus: $0.63), operating margins of 5-6.5%, and capex of $40-60M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.