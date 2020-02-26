Boeing negotiates funding for MAX simulator training

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has told India's SpiceJet that it will cover the cost of putting its pilots through sessions on simulators, which sell for up to $20M, once the 737 MAX cleared to fly again. FlyDubai and Ryanair are also in talks on the matter.

Negotiations are being conducted on an airline-by-airline basis, Boeing spokesman Chaz Bickers told Bloomberg.

CAE (NYSE:CAE), the biggest simulator maker, said in November it had begun to make machines for the 737 without orders in hand, believing more instruction would be needed.