CIBC Q1 gets a boost from capital markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of C$3.24 (US$2.44) beats the consensus estimate of C$3.00 and grew from C$3.01 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 was C$261M (US$196M), down 23% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted return on equity of 16.1% vs. 16.0% a year ago.

Q1 Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking adjusted net income of C$619M fell 2% Y/Y as higher revenue driven by wider margins and volume growth was more than offset by higher spending on strategic initiatives.

Q1 Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management net income of C$336M rose 7% Y/Y.

Q1 U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$185M increased 6% Y/Y.

Q1 Capital Markets net income of C$335M jumped 63%; revenue growth was broad-based across trading, financing, underwriting, and lending businesses.

