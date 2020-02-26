MAX trouble prompts Spirit to amend credit agreement

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) has amended a credit agreement, consisting of a $800M revolving credit facility, a $206M term loan A facility and a $250M delayed draw term loan facility, as it deals with the fallout from halted 737 MAX production.

"The primary purpose for entering into the 2020 Amendment was to obtain covenant relief with respect to expected breaches of the total leverage and interest coverage ratios under the agreement," reads an 8-K filing. "The 2020 Amendment waived or modified the testing of the ratios set forth in the 2018 Credit Agreement until the commencement of the second fiscal quarter of 2021."