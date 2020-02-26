Rio Tinto posts best underlying earnings since 2011 but warns on coronavirus

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +0.7% pre-market after reporting its FY 2019 net profit fell 41% to $8.01B from $13.64B a year earlier, weighed by $1.7B of impairment charges, primarily against the Oyu Tolgoi underground project in Mongolia and the Yarwun alumina refinery in Australia.

But annual profit before one-off items rose 18% to $10.37B, beating consensus expectations for an underlying profit of $10.13B, helped by a 37% Y/Y jump in the price of iron ore from its Pilbara operations, which more than offset a 3% drop in iron ore production.

Rio declared a final dividend of $2.31/share, taking its full-year dividend to a record high $3.82/share, and it also paid a special dividend worth $0.61/share in September; the miner paid ordinary dividends totaling $3.07/share in 2018.

The company paid out a total of $7.2B in full-year dividends, compared to 2019 capital spending of $5.5B.

Rio, a major supplier of iron ore to China, warns the coronavirus epidemic is threatening its supply chain and could "create significant uncertainty" in the short term.

Rio says it is assessing the potential for delays to its projects from any disruptions at Chinese equipment suppliers and will inform the market of any changes "in coming weeks."