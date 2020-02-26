SeaWorld tops EBITDA expectations

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports attendance increased 2.2% in Q4 to 4.6M guests. Management points to positive reception of Seaworld's new rides and attractions as boosting traffic - as well as overall marketing, communication and pricing initiatives.

The theme park operator churned up adjusted EBITDA of $83.9M (+29% Y/Y) during the quarter vs. +73.5M consensus.

Looking ahead, SeaWorld says it will be introducing "one-of-a-kind, record-breaking" roller coasters across its five major theme parks and record-breaking new slides across water parks.

Shares of SEAS are flat in premarket trading.

