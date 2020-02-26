GT Biopharma begins testing of GTB-3550

GT Biopharma (OTCQB:GTBP) says the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I/II clinical trial of its anti-CD16/IL-15/anti-CD33 TriKE, GTB-3550.

The Phase I portion of the trial will evaluate GTB-3550 in patients with CD33-expressing, high risk myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and will determine safety and tolerability as well as the pharmacologically active dose and maximum tolerated dose of GTB-3550.

The Phase II portion of the trial is planned to further evaluate the recommended dose of GTB-3550 in this patient population.

Source: Press Release