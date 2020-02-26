Futures flatten out; president to speak this evening

U.S stock index futures at one point had been modestly higher, and then sharply lower only a few hours ago. With about 75 minutes to go before the open, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures are each up 0.2% .

European stocks have bounced as well, with the Stoxx 600 now down just 0.65% , and a couple of individual markets peeking into the green.

Oil is down 1.25% , remaining below $50 per barrel.

The president has set a 6 PM ET press conference to discuss the coronavirus. He blames certain media outlets for making things look as bad as possible, and panicking markets.