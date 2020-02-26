SpaceX facility cleared by Port of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles City Council has approved a SpaceX (SPACE) permit to lease 19 acres of land in the Port of Los Angeles, where the company plans to build a major research and manufacturing facility.

Operations at the plant will be confined to research, design and fabrication of aerospace components, especially its next-generation rocket called Starship.

The vehicle is part of an interplanetary rocket system that will stand 387 feet tall and be capable of ferrying dozens of humans to the moon and Mars in a single launch.