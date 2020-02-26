Office Depot +5% after guidance satisfies

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) trades higher after topping EPS ($0.12 vs. $0.09 consensus) EBITDA ($156M vs. $123 consensus) and operating income ($92M vs. $79M consensus) expectations with its Q4 report.

"Our Business Acceleration Program continued to exceed expectations, streamlining our operations and positioning us to invest in additional growth opportunities in the coming year. Profit margins were up in all three divisions in the quarter, driving a 10% increase in adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter, and a 2% increase for the year," notes Office Depot CEO Gerry Smith.

Looking ahead, Office Depot expects FY20 sales of ~10.5B vs. $10.4B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of ~$550M vs. $529M consensus.

Shares of ODP are up 4.64% in premarket trading to $2.48.

Previously: Office Depot EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Feb. 26)