Blackstone bets big on U.K. student housing with $6B buy

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) merchant banking unit and Wellcome Trust, a medical research charity, agree to sell student housing firm, iQ Student Accommodation, to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) for £4.66B (US$6.06B) in the largest-ever private real estate transaction in the U.K.

iQ was formed in 2006 with Wellcome as one of the founding investors and merged with Goldman Sachs's student housing business in 2016; Goldman now owns 70% of iQ and Wellcome Trust holds 28%.

The company owns and manages more than 28,000 bed across the U.K. and has a development pipeline of more than 4,000 beds located in cities of highest student growth and demand, the company said.

"This acquisition is a continuation of our strategy to invest in high-quality assets and businesses in the U.K. and testament to our long-term belief in the U.K.," said James Seppala, head of Real Estate Europe at Blackstone.