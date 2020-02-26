Etsy updates ad program

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) says it's introducing a new service called Offsite Ads to help sellers more effectively drive traffic to their listings.

The online retailer will pay the upfront costs to promote sellers' listings on multiple internet platforms without any upfront costs for sellers. The seller will pay a fee to Etsy if a shopper purchases from the seller's shop after being directed from the off-site ad.

The Etsy Ads service will now be a dedicated on-site advertising program for sellers to promote their listings to shoppers on Etsy.

ETSY -0.38% premarket to $49.70.

Source: Press Release