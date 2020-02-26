Physicians Realty Q4 FFO holds steady

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 27 cents matches the consensus estimate and the year-ago results.

Q4 revenue of $107.4M misses the $109.6M consensus and rose 2% from a year ago; as of Dec. 31, 2019, the portfolio was 96% leased.

Q4 total expenses of $92.4M fell 2% Y/Y.

Medical office building same-store cash net operating income growth was 2.5% in Q4.

Completed total investments of $274.3M in Q4.

Sees 2020 G&A expenses of $33.5M-$35.5M (compares with $33.1M in 2019) and expects to close $400M-$700M of real estate investments (vs. $452.2M in 2019), including development commitments, at cap rates of 5.25%-6.25% during the year.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

