TJX Companies +6% after comparable sales dazzle

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) rallies after reporting comparable sales ran up 6.0% in Q4 to smash the consensus estimate of analysts for a 3.1% gain. The big jump in comparable sales came against a 6% comp from a year ago.

Comparable sales were strong across the Marmaxx (+6%), Home Goods (+5%), TJX Canada (+4%) and TJX International (+10%) segments.

TJX's gross margin improved 70 bps to 28.4% of sales vs. 27.8% consensus off the sales leverage.

Looking ahead, TJX sees Q1 EPS of $0.59 to $0.60 vs. $0.61 consensus and full-year EPS of $2.72 to $2.83 vs. $2.87 consensus.

Shares of TJX Companies are up 5.66% premarket to $63.10.

