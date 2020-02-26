Chesapeake swings to Q4 loss, sees 2020 oil production relatively flat

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) -5.3% pre-market, surrendering an initial gain after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss, but revenues from oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids fell 44% to $969M from the year-ago quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, Chesapeake swung to a net loss of $346M from a profit of $576M a year earlier.

Q4 production edged 2.8% higher Y/Y to 477K boe/day, while oil output jumped 45% and comprised 26% of total production, the highest oil mix in the company's history, compared to 19% in the prior-year quarter.

Despite lower average prices for its oil, natural gas and NGL production, Chesapeake's operating margin rose in the quarter compared to a year ago, because of the increase in oil production mix and a decrease in gathering, processing and transportation costs as well as G&A expenses.

Chesapeake says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending budget by ~30% to $1.3B-$1.6B from $2.25B in 2019, and expects to further improve its cost structure by reducing production and G&A expenses by at least 10% Y/Y.

But Chesapeake expects FY 2020 total production will decrease, as oil output stays relatively flat and gas volumes decline Y/Y.