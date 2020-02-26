Tonix COVID-19 vaccine pact launches shares in premarket trading

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) doubles in premarket trading after announcing a research collaboration with Southern Research to develop a potential vaccine to combat the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Under the agreement, Southern Research will test one or more vaccine constructs in the Tonix horsepox vector that express one or more proteins or protein fragments from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The new research collaboration will develop and test a potential horsepox vaccine that expresses protein from the virus that causes COVID to protect against the disease.

The potential vaccine, TNX-1800, is based on Tonix's proprietary horsepox vaccine platform.

Tonix is developing TNX-801 (live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration) as a potential smallpox preventing vaccine for the U.S. strategic national stockpile and as a monkeypox preventing vaccine.