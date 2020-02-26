Sabre -9% after revenue miss

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) -8.6% reports Q4 results that met earnings estimates and missed on revenue.

For Q1, the company expects a coronavirus-related negative impact of $100-150M on revenue and $0.14-0.23 on EPS.

The core 2020 outlook includes low-single digit revenue growth and EPS of $1.10-1.30 (consensus: $1.25).

Q4 operating income was $97.6M, down from $157.9M in last year's quarter due to increased tech and acquisition expenses.

Travel Network revenue was up 1% Y/Y to $673.1M.

Airline Solutions sales grew 3% to $207.6M.

