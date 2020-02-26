Planet Fitness bid down despite earning beat

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is down 4.88% in premarket trading after a solid Q4 earnings beat off strong system-wide same store sales growth of 8.6%.

Wedbush Securities analyst says the lower guide by Planet Fitness for gym openings was somewhat disappointing.

Investors could also be reacting to the news from Japan that three people that used the same gym in Chiba contracted coronavirus. Gym operators Rizap and Central Sports both fell sharply in Tokyo trading off the development.

Previously: Planet Fitness EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)