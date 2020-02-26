RealReal -3% after earnings sized up

Shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) fall in early trading despite the company topping Q4 estimates on sales growth of 57%.

RealReal's tally of active buyers rose to over 581K, but that mark fell short of the 595K expected by analysts.

The company sees gross merchandise value of $291M to $295M in Q1 and gross merchandise value of $1.32B to $1.35B for the full year.

On Wall Street, BofA Global Research clipped its price target on REAL to $21 from $25. The average sell-side PT on REAL is $24.33.

REAL -3.14% to $14.50.

Previously: The RealReal EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)