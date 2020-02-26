Chatham Lodging 2020 guidance midpoint in-line with consensus

The midpoint of Chatham Lodging Trust's (NYSE:CLDT) 2020 guidance range for adjusted FFO per share of $1.72-$1.80 matches the consensus estimate of $1.76.

Sees 2020 RevPAR growth -1.25% to +0.25%.

Guidance for Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 29 cents-32 cents trails the 33-cent consensus; sees RevPAR declining 0.5%-2.0%.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 32 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 30 cents and declined from 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 RevPAR of $118.5 slides from $124.5 a year earlier; ADR of $156.7 falls from $163.4, and occupancy of 75.6% declines from 76.3%.

Q4 hotel EBITDA margin of 33.9% fell from 36.3% in Q4 2018.

"We faced extremely tough comparisons in the 2019 fourth quarter, and RevPAR declined 4.9% due to one-time-business we received in the 2018 fourth quarter related to the north Boston gas explosions that benefited our Boston and New Hampshire hotels and border patrol demand in San Diego," said Chatham President and CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher.

