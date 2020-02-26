Revolve Group -15% after light guidance

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) slides in early trading after the retailer's guidance fell short of expectations.

Revolve Group guided for full-year revenue of $679M to $703M vs. $734M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $56M to $61M vs. $75M consensus.

Execs addressed the supply chain implications of the coronavirus outbreak during the earnings call (transcript).

"The negative impact is due primarily to supply constraints on our owned brand manufacturers as well as our third-party brands that source from China. We are also experiencing a negative impact on consumer demand in the Greater China region in our REVOLVE segment, but this is a much smaller impact given the relative sales mix from this region. The situation remains fluid and uncertain, so our estimate of the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak is based on our best information as of today and is subject to change."

RVLV -15.07% premarket to $16.40 vs. the 52-week trading range of $14.35 to $48.36.

Previously: Revolve Group EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 25)