Caesars sees no coronavirus impact so far

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) says the impact of the coronavirus outbreak isn't hitting the company like its Macau-heavy peers.

"We are pleased and pleasantly surprised say that we’ve seen no business impact whatsoever. As matter of fact, we’re off to a great start in 2020 from our VVIP business from Asia," notes CEO Tony Rodio.

Rodio says the casino company has a number of metrics and dashboards that it tracks on a daily basis to see if there are any precursors to a downturn.

Caesars earnings call transcript