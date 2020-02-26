PPL names Sorgi as new CEO; Spence to retire

PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) says Chairman and CEO William Spence will retire as of June 1, to be succeeded by current President and COO Vincent Sorgi.

Spence, who will become Non-Executive Chairman, has served as President and CEO since 2011 and as Chairman since 2012; he joined PPL in 2006 as Executive VP and COO after 19 years at Pepco Holdings.

Sorgi joined PPL in 2006, rising to Executive VP and CFO before becoming President and COO in July 2019; before coming to PPL, he worked for Public Service Enterprise Group and Deloitte & Touche.