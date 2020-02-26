BlackRock TCP net assets from operations falls during Q4

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Q4 net investment income of 38 cents per share falls a penny shy of the 39-cent consensus.

NII per share exceeds dividend of 36 cents per share.

NII of $22.4M fell from $25.3M in Q3 and from $23.5M in Q4 2018.

Net assets resulting from operations decreases $1.2M, or 2 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Net asset value per share of $13.21 at Dec. 31, 2019 declined from $13.59 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 originations were $142M; 40% of the loans were to repeat borrowers with whom TCPC had existing relationships with management.

Received proceeds from sales and repayments of investment principal of ~$152.3M in Q4.

Total acquisitions were $141.6M and total dispositions were $152.3M during the quarter.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

