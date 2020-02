UBS keeps a Buy rating on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) after meeting with management.

Analysts Arpine Kocharyan and Robin Farley see margin upside for the toy company.

"Medium term op margin of 15%+ leaves room for upside as these targets do not include any revenue synergies from eOne or activation of Hasbro IP across the new ecosystem to drive growth in margin accretive brands."

UBS assigns a price target of $117 to Buy-rated Hasbro (~19X the 2021 EPS estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $111.06.