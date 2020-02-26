Ionis Pharma +4% on Q4 beat

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS +4.05% ) Q4 results:

Revenues: $494M (+157.3%); Spinraza Royalties: $81M (+15.7%).

Net Income: $184M (-42.5%); EPS: $1.28 (-42.1%); non-GAAP Net Income: $212M (-35.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.39.

2020 guidance: Revenue: >$700M; net income: >$300M from net income positive.

U.S. patient growth was driven by pediatric and adult SMA patients, with adults accounting for more than 50% of new patient starts.

Key 2020 Catalysts: Initiate a Phase 3 study of AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx in patients with FCS.

Report clinical proof-of-concept results from six or more studies, including IONIS-GHR-LRx, IONIS-PKK-LRx, IONIS-ENaC-2.5Rx and an orally delivered medicine.

