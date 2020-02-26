Sun Life introduces private investment pools

Sun Life (NYSE:SLF) Global Investments (Canada) launches Sun Life Private Investment Pools, which offer five actively managed strategies and are available without the high minimum investment requirements typically associated with private pools, the company said.

The Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool has a low risk rating and invests in North American fixed income assets; management fee is 0.48%.

Sun Life Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool has low risk rating and is alternative credit focused; management fee is 0.77%.

Sun Life Global Tactical Yield Private Pool has a low risk rating and invests in tactical balanced assets; management fee is 0.68%.

Sun Life Global Dividend Private has low-to-medium risk rating and invests in global equity; management fee is 0.75%.

Sun Life Real Assets Private Pool rated low-to-medium risk, invests in global equity, and has 0.9% management fee.