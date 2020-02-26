Eldorado Resorts higher after Caesars report

Nomura Instinet sizes up Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.55%) after the casino company's Q4 earnings report.
"Gaming revenue and margin upside in 4Q (Las Vegas margins declined only 20bps YoY) were offset slightly by lower-than-expected RevPAR. Excluding any potential transitory pressures from the coronavirus, we expect outperformance in Vegas to continue through most of 2020," writes analyst Harry Curtis.
Curtis notes that CZR shares are mainly in the hands of arbs ahead of the acquisition by Eldorado Resorts (ERI +2.49%), however ERI shareholders can feel some level of confidence on the Vegas performance.