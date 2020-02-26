Eldorado Resorts higher after Caesars report

Nomura Instinet sizes up Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.55% ) after the casino company's Q4 earnings report.

"Gaming revenue and margin upside in 4Q (Las Vegas margins declined only 20bps YoY) were offset slightly by lower-than-expected RevPAR. Excluding any potential transitory pressures from the coronavirus, we expect outperformance in Vegas to continue through most of 2020," writes analyst Harry Curtis.