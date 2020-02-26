Stocks start higher in rebound effort

The stock market looks to stabilize after huge back-to-back losses on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus; Dow +0.9%, S&P +1.1% and Nasdaq +1.2%.
The S&P 500 has plunged 7.6% over the last four sessions, so today's positive open could be attributed to a view that the market is simply oversold on a short-term basis.
"Unfortunately, I think this is going to turn into a full-blown correction," David Bianco, DWS' chief investment strategist for the Americas, tells CNBC. "It's a material impact to our earnings outlook and it's probably going to be another year of flatish earnings growth."
European bourses have turned mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% but Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.2%; in Asia,
In U.S. corporate news, Disney's (-1.3%) Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology (+1.4%), health care (+1.2%) and financials (+1.2%) leading the rebound effort, while energy (+0.4%) continues to lag as crude oil prices remain weak, with WTI -0.1% to $49.86/bbl.
The 10-year Treasury yield bounces off a record low, perhaps adding some support to the equity market, now up 3 bps to 1.36% while the two-year yield is unchanged at 1.20%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 99.24.
Still ahead: new home sales, EIA petroleum inventories