Stocks start higher in rebound effort

The stock market looks to stabilize after huge back-to-back losses on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus; Dow +0.9% , S&P +1.1% and Nasdaq +1.2% .

The S&P 500 has plunged 7.6% over the last four sessions, so today's positive open could be attributed to a view that the market is simply oversold on a short-term basis.

"Unfortunately, I think this is going to turn into a full-blown correction," David Bianco, DWS' chief investment strategist for the Americas, tells CNBC. "It's a material impact to our earnings outlook and it's probably going to be another year of flatish earnings growth."

European bourses have turned mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% but Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.2% ; in Asia,

In U.S. corporate news, Disney's ( -1.3% ) Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( +1.4% ), health care ( +1.2% ) and financials ( +1.2% ) leading the rebound effort, while energy ( +0.4% ) continues to lag as crude oil prices remain weak, with WTI -0.1% to $49.86/bbl.

The 10-year Treasury yield bounces off a record low, perhaps adding some support to the equity market, now up 3 bps to 1.36% while the two-year yield is unchanged at 1.20%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 99.24.

Still ahead: new home sales, EIA petroleum inventories