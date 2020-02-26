Moderna +17% on Q4 results

Moderna (MRNA +17% ) Q4 results:

Revenues: $14.1M (-60.2%); Collaboration revenue: $10.6M (-67.7%); Grant revenue: $3.5M (+34.6%).

Net loss: ($124.2M) (+13.8%); loss/share: ($0.37) (+67.5%); CF Ops: ($459M) (-38.7%).

2020 guidance: net cash used in operating activities and for purchases of property and equipment: $490M - 510M.

Two of three dose cohorts in Phase 2 CMV vaccine (mRNA-1647) study completed enrollment, first Phase 2 interim analysis expected in Q3; company actively preparing for Phase 3 study, expected to begin in 2021.

The company is developing prophylactic vaccines against viral diseases where there is unmet medical need.

Shares are up 19% premarket.

