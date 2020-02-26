Oppenheimer defends GW Pharmaceuticals

Oppenheimer says it continues to view GW Pharmaceuticals favorably (GWPH -6.3% ) even after yesterday's profit miss.

"Following a year of solid commercial execution in 2019, we expect 2020 momentum from both commercial execution and clinical/regulatory catalysts," reads the firm's update.

Oppenheimer sees key catalysts this year including a FDA decision regarding Epidiolex label expansion in tuberous sclerosis complex and Epidyolex European Union launch updates. Epidyolex EU-5 pricing and reimbursement updates and initial data from CBDV open label study in autism in 2020 could also spark shares.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating and price target of $173 in place.