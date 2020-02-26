Takeda to buy PvP Biologics in $330M deal after TAK-062 phase 1 results

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TAK +1% ) exercises its option to buy PvP Biologics following the conclusion of a Phase 1 study of investigational medicine TAK-062 for the treatment of uncontrolled celiac disease.

Takeda says it will pay an undisclosed upfront fee as well as development and regulatory milestones totaling as much as $330M.

Takeda sees TAK-062 as a potential best-in-class super glutenase - a protein that degrades ingested gluten - that was computationally engineered to treat celiac disease, a serious autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to inflammation and damage in the small intestine.

Full details of the phase 1 data that convinced Takeda to buy PvP are scheduled to be presented at an upcoming medical congress.