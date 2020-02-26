Global Net Lease sees acquisitions boosting rent by $26.9M/year

Global Net Lease (GNL) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 42 cents and declined from 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The decrease resulted from the absence of full period rent from acquisitions that closed late in the quarter and changes to European tax policies that increased income tax expenses by $2.0M from prior year.

Sees Q4 closed and pipeline acquisitions of $526M boosting annualized straight-line rent by $26.9M, net of closed Q4 dispositions.

Q4 revenue of $76.7M misses the consensus of $79.9M and rose from $71.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Increased portfolio occupancy to 99.6% leased from 99.2% leased in Q4 2018.

GNL acquired 19 properties for a contract purchase price of $252.3M at 7.25% weighted average capitalization rate and a weighted average remaining lease term of 12.1 years.

Pipeline of $273.7M at a 8.42% weighted average capitalization rate and a weighted average remaining lease term of 17.7 years.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

