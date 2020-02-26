Brink's strikes a deal for G4S cash operations

Brink's (BCO) announces that it agreed to purchase the majority of the cash operations of U.K.-based G4S plc (OTCPK:GFSZY) for $860M.

The GS4S operations included in the deal generated pro forma revenue of approximately $800M in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $115M.

The transaction adds 14 new markets to the existing Brink's footprint.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings in 2020 and reflects a purchase multiple of ~7.5X 2019 pro forma adjusted EBITDA.

Management expects to achieve cost-based synergies over the next two years that would result in a post-synergy purchase multiple of approximately 6.5X.

Brink's plans to disclose additional information about the acquisition and its expected contribution to the company’s three-year strategic plan at its Investor Day meeting in New York on June 1.

Source: Press Release