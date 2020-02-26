Public Service Enterprise tops Q4 earnings, sets 2020 guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.6% ) edges higher after Q4 earnings beat expectations and revenue comes in flat vs. the year-ago quarter at $2.48B.

PSE&G reported earnings of $0.54/share vs. $0.47 in the prior-year quarter, PSEG Power had earnings of $0.32 compared with a loss of $0.07 a year ago, and the PSEG Enterprise and other segment broke even for the quarter, compared with a $0.01 loss last year.

Public Service Enterprise says full-year 2019 non-GAAP operating earnings results rose by 5% over the prior year and delivered on its objective to grow regulated operations to represent 75% of PSE&G's non-GAAP operating earnings.

The company sets FY 2020 guidance, expecting adjusted operating earnings to grow ~4% at its midpoint of $3.30-$3.50/share guidance, in line with $3.40 analyst consensus estimate.

The earnings contribution of PSE&G is expected to approach 80% of its 2020 non-GAAP operating earnings at the mid-point of guidance.

The company sees 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.31B-$1.37B for PSE&G, $345M-$435M at PSEG Power and a loss of $5M million at the PSEG Enterprise and other segment.