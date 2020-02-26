BTIG wary on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

BTIG expects a turnaround for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -10.2% ) to take several years as it stays cautious on the restaurant stock for the near term.

"We see an uphill battle for Red Robin to compete for share of voice against its much larger casual dining competitors and have grown wary of the constant repositioning efforts," explains analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh says Donatos will be the significant menu initiative for Red Robin in the coming years with 100 restaurants planned this year and 150 each in 2021 and 2022. He notes test market results of a 3.5% traffic lift and $45K incremental restaurant profit suggest a payback of the $145K capital investment in just over four years if those results can be replicated system-wide.

BTIG sticks with a Neutral rating on RRGB due to the chain's inconsistent sales and traffic trends, concerns about competitive promotional activity and the volatility of comparable sales and earnings results. The average sell-side rating and Quant Rating are also at Neutral.