Alpha Pro Tech +25% following Q4 results

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) are ahead by 25% following Q4 results, though most of the momentum is building on gains over the last month amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The stock has soared a total of 255% since Jan. 17 as the maker of disposable protective apparel recorded a big spike in face mask orders.

Q4 figures: Net income of $335K, or $0.03 per share vs. $618K, or $0.05 in the same quarter a year ago.

"Sales in the Building Supply segment finished the year strong as a direct result of the expansion of our TECHNO family of spunbond based synthetic roof underlayment products earlier in the year and improved U.S. housing starts in the second half of 2019," said CEO Lloyd Hoffman. "Our gross margins were negatively affected in 2019, primarily due to a change in product mix in the Building Supply segment and as a result of the mid-year termination of the Generalized System of Preferences."